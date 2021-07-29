New SSFA President Assures Media of FriendlyRelations

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The newly elected South Sudan Football Association (SSFA)President Gen. Augustino Maduot Parek has assured media of friendly cooperation.

According to Gen. Maduot, media is one of the most important tools that reflects the good image of what people are doing.

“For the media, I will always be your person, because people want to know what is happening in the country about football. So anytime you want me, I will be available, or my spokesperson or the members of the Board of Directors even my Vice President who will always be available,” he said.

He made the statement while assuming his office as a SSFA President at SSFA Headquarters on Tuesday in Juba.

He said SSFA is the only platform that can bring people together, adding that football is the only tool that can unite South Sudanese.

“Through SSFA, we can build a culture of discipline, socialization, togetherness, unity and cooperation with our people,” he added

He also promised to unite its members in order to realize the vision of the Association (SSFA).

“I will make sure that we adhere to the government policy of uniting our people,” said Gen. Maduot.

He added that “we are ambassadors of our government, and its people. So let us build this spirit and I promise you I will continue working with you whether here in Headquarters or outside the Association.”

He encouraged the Members of the Board of Directors to cooperate and work hard in order to promote football in the country.

Meanwhile, Francis Amin Michael, the former SSFA President called upon SSFA Board of Directors to cooperate and continue giving support to the new President in order to achieve the mission of taking football high in the country.

“Our commitment remains that, we will stand with you in everything, day and night we will be there for you if you want our help. We will work with you how you will succeed in your administration,” former SSFA President Amin reiterated.

He also called upon on all football fans and lovers and football associations to be behind Gen. Augustino and support him in whatever he is doing to improve the country’s football.