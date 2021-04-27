New Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General expresses strong hope for durable peace in South Sudan

Juba, 25 April 2021: The United Nations is strongly committed to working with the people and leaders of South Sudan to secure stability and eventual prosperity for the world’s newest nation, said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Nicholas Haysom, on his arrival in the country.

“South Sudan is entering a new phase and people’s expectations are high. There is real hope for progress in the implementation of the peace agreement and, ultimately, achieving a more durable peace, ”saidMrHaysom. “As partners in that process, the UN will continue to work with South Sudanese as well as regional and international partners to provide stability and, ultimately, secure prosperity for all citizens.”

Nicholas Haysom arrived in Juba today to take up his role as the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). After completing mandatory quarantine in compliance with local COVID-19 protocols, he will begin a busy schedule of meetings with South Sudan’s leaders, the diplomatic community, and other key stakeholders in the peace process.

As an international lawyer with expertise in reconciliation and peace processes, democratic governance, and constitutional and electoral reform, MrHaysom has a long history of supporting South Sudan, including assisting the negotiation of the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement.

“It is a privilege to continue my relationship with South Sudan by serving in this new role, leading UNMISS in its peacekeeping and peacebuilding work,” he said. “Our priority is to support all efforts to push the peace process forward with a focus on key areas such as constitution-making, security, justice and economic reforms, and assisting preparations for elections.”

UNMISS will also continue to search for new ways to magnify the impact of its own activities and improve its performance in carrying out its mandated work to protect civilians and build peace, said Nicholas Haysom.

“I am very much looking forward to serving and supporting the people of this country so that they can enjoy the much brighter future that they deserve