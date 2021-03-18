New office launched for foreign investors

By Wek Atak Kacjang

South Sudan Business Employees’Union Federation together with the Directorate of Civil Registry, Nationality, Passport, and Immigration launched a new office to register foreign investors in the country.

Speaking to press yesterday, the President of South Sudan Business Employees Union Federation, AyiiDuangAyii said the initiative was to attract foreign direct investment in manufacturing and agriculture sectors to primarily strengthen domestic production capacity in the country.

However, the Commercial Attaché for Kenya Embassy to South Sudan, Samuel K Munene said that the opening of a business union would give good service to the business community.

“In Kenya, we call it one stop business center which is the house of Kenyan investment centers. Itbrings investment in this country and createsemployment,” he said.

He added that Kenyan investors are willing, when we tell them you will see large numbers as long as you have good investment because the launching of this center is a very welcome idea.

Meanwhile, DRC ambassador to South Sudan, Rene IlumeTembele said the opening of a business center for foreign investors is very important for businesses to make the most out of their profits and savings by putting money into solid investments that will grow year after year.

“This idea will build peace of mind and stability for your business.Investors play a major and vital role in the success and growth of a company. Because of that fact, it’s of the utmost importance for companies to maintain strong, transparent relationships with investors,”Tembele said.

He added that this is where the investor relations department of a company comes into play.