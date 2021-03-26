New mayor promises to keep Juba clean

By Rofina Teteng

The newly appointed Juba City Mayor, KalistoLado Faustino haspromised to keep Juba City clean.

Speaking during his reception in Juba yesterday,Mr. Kalistostated that he would be a servant not a masterwho would solve some of the challenges that the citizens and traders are facing on daily bases.

He said the issue of water shortage, rate collection and poor security will be looked at as first priority.

His administration will work together with the poor servants within Juba City Council and the small scale traders so that they can run their businesses to sustain their families.

Meanwhile the Chief Executive officer of Juba City Council Martin Simon Wanisaid there is a gap of leadership in Juba City Council.

“Although the Covid-19 pandemic is a big challenge and the ongoing economic problems, we promise to work together with the newly appointed mayor,” he said.

Despite the challenges we are facing, we want to assure youof our readiness. We will continue to work hard during these difficult situations,” he said.

However,the deputy of Juba City Council for Administration and Finance,Solomon PitiaNyambursaid the challenges come as result of absence of leadership.

“They have heard the cry of people since our appointment, I myself have been visited by many citizens who are facing problems and we are aware of it,” he said.

“Thereare high expectations of our people, they need our services and they should know also that we are facing a lot of challenges as government,” Pitia said.

During the war, some people fought for 22years so if you can fight for 22 years without being paid what is difficult for you to clean your City.

“It’s not all about money but it’s about unity,if we unite there is nothing that can be difficult and if we are not, we will find ourselves in the situation that we are in now,” he added.

He urged the citizens to remain calm citing that the office has noted the demand of the people.