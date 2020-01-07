jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, January 7th, 2020
HomeNewsNew market opened in Lajor State
News

New market opened in Lajor State

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By: Wek Atak Kacjang

The governor of Latjor State Gathoth Gatkuoth has opened for the first time in seven years a new market in the State.

Since the aftermath of December 2013 conflict, there has been no major market in the state.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an exclusive interview yesterday, Latjor State Deputy Governor, Nyanuer William Nyuon said the new market creates coherent images of the State and attract foreign capital and other interested business people in the State.

 “The opening of the new market is good and important to all of us in the State because it is the only way through which the citizens could generate revenue or income and bring in profits,” Nyanuer said.

She said the market would be given the great importance since the very survival of the firms depends on the effectiveness of the marketing function adding that the market is a great economic revival tool for the State.

 Nyanuer reiterated that the market would help both sellers and buyers to let their products or services go through bottom line of any business to make money.

 She noted that market is an essential channel to reach that end goal.

“When customers are happy about your products they become your brand ambassadors without their knowledge, they will spread the word and your sales will start to increase,” Nyanuer said.

You Might Also Like

News

Tombura authorities accuse SPLM-IO forces of violation

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Kitab A Unango Authorities in Tombura State have accused the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO) forces in the area for causing panic among the civil population. The authorities urged the SPLA-IO leaders to control the movement of their forces and not to cause havoc. Anikumbo Mathew, Tombura State Information Minister said some disloyal members of the SPLA-IO who defected from their base in Ri-Rangu entered the town and when the government forces tried to arrest them, they resisted hence resulting to gunshots in Tombura. He told Juba...
error: Content is protected !!