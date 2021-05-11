NEW M.Ps SHOULD GET IT RIGHT WHEN APPOINTED

The life of the past parliament and council of states has ended with the unity government determined to take effective control of national concerns. It cannot be over emphasized that time is running out and there are a number of issues pending that both the August house and the council of states ought to have handled. One such area is to debate on the national budget which has been presented outside the framework. It is another time to lobby for positions by those intending to be the next sitting members of parliament and in the council. The preferred lucky men and women would be battling outside the ring to get the attention of the appointing authorities. It is expected that the m.ps should handle national matters bearing in mind that members of the public are keenly watching them and their performances which must be equal to the task given. They all should know their right to serve the country and people instead of getting involved in self destructive issues that do not benefit the common-man. It is their performance which would make them have plus from the citizens. Those who will be elected or appointed should be people with self-respect and integrity and not those who will be out to use the opportunity to grab from the poor and behave like their masters. They should be there knowing that they are employed by the people for service delivery to the people.It is them who should the common-man with both state and national forums. Equally they should represent the interest of their constituents who are eagerly waiting for guidance. Above all they should ensure peace was enjoyed in all parts of the country as the public go about their daily chores of making possible to have enough to eat, take their children to school fend for their families and have shelter on top of their head.