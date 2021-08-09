New Life Ministry donates to Starford University students

By Emelda Siama John

The students of NewLife Ministry-South Sudan in Jubadistributed food items to the students of Starford International UniversityCollegelast Friday.

Albino Awin, the chairperson of NewLife Ministry-South Sudan said that they shared gospel and donated food items to Universities.

“We are doing this as a help to the students because the first time we came, we shared gospel and we distributed Bibles to the students here in Starford. The programe is not for Starford only.We have students from other Universities like the University of Juba, Upper Nile University and Christian University,” he said.

He revealed that their main objective was that every student should go out of theUniversity with the knowledge of Christ because those students would be the future community leaders and decision makers. He said that they did Charity work because Christ was peace and love.

Meanwhile, the Director for Academic Affairs, Starford International University College, Mr. Matur Ater Majing stated that they accepted those items because they knew whatever they brought could help the students. He said that it was the fourth time the items were brought to them.

“They brought clothes, Bibles, food items like rice and other things, but not only to this school, they also give to other Universities here in Juba, because most of the students who are here don’t live with their parents,” he said.

James Akot Deng, the Secretary General of NewLife Ministry-South Sudan said that they came-up with the programof distributing materials in 2017 to help their fellow Christians.