New health institute underway in northern Bahr-el-Ghazal

By Yiep Joseph

The journey of setting up branches of Juba institute of health sciences in the ten states of South Sudan and the three administrative areas commenced in northern Bahr el Ghazal as a means of taking services close to the people.

The executive director of Juba institute of health sciences, Ayii Ayii Akol in the document seen by Juba Monitor disclosed that the institute would avail its first application forms for students to apply in October 2021 in order to sort out those who would qualify to start in January intake 2022.

He assured the public that the institute would offer scholarships to students based on the counties of Northern Bahr el Ghazal states.

“As aninstitute that is pro-community, we shall offer some yearly scholarships based on the counties of Northern Bahr el Ghazal namely; Aweil East county, Aweil center county, Aweil South county, Aweil North county and Aweil West county each with two students,” Ayii said.

He elaborated that the selection of the students for scholarship would be based on academic performances and merits.

Ayii confidedthat the idea of setting up Juba institute in the states was to take services close to the people citing the institutes would train mid-level cadres to help in delivering necessary assistance to the states.

He revealed that the institute had a vision of reaching all the ten states in South Sudan.

However, the minister of health inNorthern Bahr el Ghazal State, Dau Riing Lual said that the need to bring health services close to the people through training quality health workers was what the society needed.

He disclosed that Northern Bahr el Ghazal State already had Aweil institute of health sciences and if the Juba institute of health scienceswas set up, it would increase the number of trained health workers in the state.

Dau said that the state ministry of health was committed to deliver necessary health services to the people of Aweil.

Juba institute of health sciences is a private health training institute established on 21st August 2014 in Juba with the aim of training competent health professionals who would deliver quality health services in South Sudan and beyond.