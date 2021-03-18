New E-Motorbikes launched

By Martin ManyielWugol in Kampala

The International University of East Africa (IUEA) on Wednesday declared winning fight against conservation and protection of environment and noise pollution by producing the first ever E-Motor-bikes.

The Institution said the move was a pilot project to produce E-Motorbikes that use power energy by charging system without necessarily using fuel to run the machines.

According to resident director of the University Mr. Hassan Alwi,the University launched the pilot project of electric E-Motorbikes as durable ways of solving environmental pollution caused by Boda-bodafuel operators.

Director Alwitold journalists that efforts were underway to modify school buses to be converted into electrical buses by the end of this year adding efforts and intensive research are ongoing in assembling areas.

Promoter of electric motorbikes in Uganda and East Africa, Dr. Jane Cheptegeis aid the new innovation will save money and reduce noise pollution.

Speaking to Juba Monitor during the launching, Jada Lo Naruwo,a student studying procurement and logistics management and Acting Guild President South SudaneseAssociation at IUEA said,“We South Sudanese students of International University of East Africa call upon our leaders to invest in such innovative work to promote Africa through introduction of electrical mobility despite challenges of power,”Mr. Naruwo said.

He further appealed to University administration to deliver products to his country (South Sudan).

The IUEA in partnership with the Clean Air Initiative was glad to introduce electric Motor bikes intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Motorcycles are the fastest growing transport mode in many developing countries, and have major climate and air quality impacts. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), each year, air pollution causes 7 million premature deaths, of which 600,000 are children. According to the World Bank, air pollution costs global economy estimated at$5.11 trillion in welfare losses, and in 15 countries with the highest greenhouse gas emissions, health impacts of air pollution are estimated to cost more than 4% of GDP.The IUEA Electric bikes consumes electricity cost at UGX3000 per single charge with the battery range estimated at 60 Km per full charge, meanwhile the pricesof each e-motorbike shall be communicated when customers come to buy for their own.