NEW DAWN Kiir, Machar vow to end citizens’ suffering

By Kidega Livingstone

President Salva Kiir Mayardit and the newly appointed First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny vowed to end the suffering of the people that emanated from the six years civil war which ravaged the country.

Speaking during the swearing in event of the four Vice Presidents on Saturday, Kiir and Machar assured the citizens and the country of their commitment to work closely for sustainable peace and stability in the country.

“Peace has come and it has come to stay. It is not going to be shaken again,” Kiir said.

“You have just witnessed the swearing in of the First Vice Presidents, which some of you thought may not be possible. This is a significant afternoon that marks the end of the civil war and it is the new dawn in South Sudan,” he added.

During the swearing in ceremony, Machar promised to commit to work collaboratively to uphold the signed agreement. He said “I want to congratulate the people of South Sudan for attaining peace. I want to assure you that we will work collectively to end your long suffering,” he said.

“I want to appreciate IGAD for working tirelessly for the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan that has brought to an end this tragic war,” he added.

He said the dropping of the dollar rate was a symbol of peace in the country.

“This morning I have been informed that the dollar has dropped from thirty two thousand to twenty three thousand pound. It is a good sign that peace brings confidence in the economy and attracts investors back to the country. I want to reiterate my commitment to work closely with peace partners, particularly President Kiir Mayardit to implement the agreement in letter and spirit,” Machar said.

“It is our hope that the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity is the beginning of new momentum and new spirit of commitment and cooperation in the implementation process of the agreement in order to avoid the kind of delay experienced during the pre-transitional period,” he added.

However, Kiir said though he had finished with the four Vice Presidents, there were other challenges that require him and parties to the agreement to solve so that the fifth Vice President could be appointed.

“I was about to say that the hot spot that I was carrying on my head was supposed to be put down but there is a problem as you have seen I have just sown in four Vice Presidents. Number five has not yet been identified and people are looking for that number five. There is no country even in the region that has five vice presidents but God is great we will come out of it,” Kiir said.

Kiir added they had fulfilled and honored the dream of the African Union’s goal of silencing the gun by 2020.

“My brother Dr. Machar and I are partners in the peace agreement .The long awaited revitalized transitional national government of national unity has now been formed and we hope this will bring to an end the long suffering of our people.”