New dawn for restoration of lost customary laws in CES

By Yiep Joseph

The ongoing five days customary law review and training of traditional chiefs for Lainya, Morobo and Yei River counties of Central Equatoria state is viewed as a cornerstone for the new beginning for the restoration of the lost customary laws in the counties and the state.

In an inclusive interview with Juba Monitor on Wednesday after the third day of the workshop, Joseph Borow Lomase, the paramount chief of Yei river county revealed that review and training of chiefs on customary laws is the beginning of the restoration for the lost norms and cultures that guide the society.

“This workshop on customary laws is the beginning to restore all our forgotten cultures regarding marriages, divorce, among others” Borow said.

“We shall restore them through our discussion and interaction that will later lead to the documentation of the compiled customary laws” he added.

“When we started the review of the customary laws, it became really very important because most of our children they are now going out of the customary laws because they are always outside the country” he emphasized.

He said that the discussion will later be put together as one document in order to guide the children regarding the customary laws.

“our children will come to understand if the laws are documented and distributed for people to read in the counties” he said.

“Usually during `our ancestor we receive information verbally but now it can be documented and it will be easy to get and read” he added

Meanwhile, Alex Taban Aba paramount chief of Morobo county stated may Customary laws and procedures are not documented and this is the right time for enhance better understanding of the laws through written documents.

“We have a lot of things that are not documented and this is a good chance to document them so as to properly enlighten our people on what should be done and what should not be done” Alex said.

He revealed that the document can also be put in local languages in order to help the school going children

“We need to put the document in customary laws in local languages, If there is a change of producing this book these could be extended to schools so that it can be taught in most of the school mostly the primary level even the university” he said

“So that those studying our cultures can benefit from it because we can’t prosper without knowing our cultures” he added.

Joice Kiden Jeremiah, representative for Women Association Lainya county said that the customary laws are reviewed in order to help the youths to know their customary laws and how they are handled in order to reduce violence and misconducts among the communities.

We are doing this laws for the youths for their future, if they are later documented it will help and guide them, now our children do not know our cultures and if we work on the customary laws and document them, it will be easy for our youths and children to read and understand.

The event is facilitated by IOM through United Nations Multi-Partners Trust fund.

The event brought all the chiefs, women representatives, civil society and youths across the three counties of Yei, Lainya and Morobo.

The customary law review and training workshop is being organized by Pursuant recommendation of field assessment of the traditional Justice system conducted in Yei November and in Lainya and Morobo January 2022.