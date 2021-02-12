New dawn approaching

By Staff Reporter

South Sudan has known the worst kind of suffering. But now it is giving hope that it can recover, alleviate the misery its people endured…and also get to the same development footing like other countries in the region.

Infrastructure is crucial for any country – without a well-developed infrastructure in place, there can be very little progress on any level. The handover of construction projects to local constructors like Winners Construction Company Limited marks a new high trajectory of South Sudan’s progress.

Using her familiarity with South Sudan’s crucial construction sector, Winners Construction Company Limited intends to construct roads that are of high standards.

With the current project of the Juba- Torit highway underway and the bush clearance and construction progress moving on smoothly amidst the Covid-19 fear – this road will connect people and help to ensure that the economic crisis is rescued as the country endeavors to make things return to normalcy.

Since the commencement of the project, Winners has captivated people by showing that they mean business; current inspection of the road by various groups has given the local populace courage and sent a strong message to many – that only through the development of vital infrastructure especially the roads, the rural dwellers will soon enjoy the benefits that come with this reality given the return of relative peace and stability.

For the past several years, the country’s economic situation has fast shrunk because over 70% of the working class spend their earnings on basic commodities especially food, neglecting other fields.

However with the government embarking on road construction while giving construction projects to local contractors like Winners, food produced in the rural areas will get to the urban centers easily.

The advantages that come with giving these projects to local contractors are immense; for instance, employment of local youth along the Juba-Torit road has helped keep them busy as they earn some money in the process.