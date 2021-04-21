New COVID-19 testing Centre opens in Juba

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The Ministry of health, National Taskforce in collaboration with Bio-laboratory Company has opened new testing Covid-19 Centre in Juba to improve testing system in the country.

Addressing the Media was the Lab Manager for testing Covid-19 pandemic, Peter Garang Ngorwho said that his group was given green line by the government to operate in order to boost testing against the pandemic.

‘We have been given go ahead to start operating today, although the official launching will be on Thursday, so we are working on the directives of Ministry of health and we are going to follow all the regulative of the government,” he revealed.

“The mission of Biolab is to improve the health and well being of the citizens of the South Sudan throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic testing, we have high quality machines that provide quality results within short time,” Garang added.

According to Garang, the laboratory has the capacity of running over 1,000 samples in one day and each result expected after three hours.

He said the opening of the new center in the country would help many people to move anywhere whenever they feel saying the delaying tactics will no longer be there since they can work on many samples in a day.

“We have the one of the pointer high-quality machines right from the United State of America and no any other company has in the country, second to that since we are new, instead of charging people highly, we are going to charge the patients at low prices, if others are charging at $80 and $50 then we will be charging $60 and $30 per a person,” he mentioned.

He said the center will be supervise by the national ministry of health and World Health Organization to witness whether the lab is doing right thing to avoid mistrust among the people in the country.