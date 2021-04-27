jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, April 27th, 2021
News

New Centre for testing Coronavirus starts functioning

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The newly opened Centre for testing Covid-19 in Juba started its work immediately following the official launch last week.

Last week,the  Ministry of Health in collaboration with Bio-laboratory Company launched the Covid-19 Centre in Juba to improve testing system in the country.

Mr. Peter GarangNgor the Manager of BioLab for testing Covid-19 pandemic said that the Centre started well without delaying results for patients.

“The mission of Biolab is to improve the health and wellbeing of the citizens of the South Sudan throughthe COVID-19 Pandemic testing. We have high quality machines that provide quality results within a short period of time,” Mr. Garang added.

He revealed that the laboratory had the capacity of running over 1,000 samples in a day and each result expected after two hours.

“We have one of the high-quality machines right from the United State of America (USA) and fastest which produces result in the shortest time possible,” he revealed.

