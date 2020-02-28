jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, February 28th, 2020
NEW CABINET High Level talks in the presidency

By Nema Juma

High level consultation within the Presidency has taken the center stage before the announcement of the new cabinet.

On Wednesday the presidency met for the first time since the appointment of all the five vice presidents at State house.

Reports indicated that the talks were centred on the pending ministerial appointments and other officials who will be absorbed in the public services to jump-start the operations of the unity government. It is almost a week now since the vice presidents were sworn in.

According to the Press statement from the PPU, the Presidency would like to inform people that there are committees from all sides working on the allocation of the ministries and the cabinet will be announced as soon as possible as the committee finishes their work.

The main parties are still consulting on the allocation of the Ministries as they prepare to name the new cabinet.

The Five vice Presidents were sworn into office last week marking the partial formation of the Transitional government of National Unity

Among the issues discussed by the presidency was the consultation on the allocations of the ministries which were yet to be announced.

A statement issued after the meeting says the committees from all sides were working on the allocation of the ministries and the cabinet will be announced as soon as possible as the committee finishes their work.

There shall be five clusters that include, governance, economics infrastructure and gender and social welfare, according to the agreement.

According to the agreement, out of the 35 ministries, the incumbent government shall be allocated 20 ministries, SPLM-IO 9, South Sudan Opposition Alliance 3, the FDs 2, and Other Political Parties 1.   

The leader of the Other Political Parties (OPP) Peter Mayen said they had already been consulted saying the remaining task was for the government and the opposition to reach a consensus.

He stated that the aim of the consultation was to reach a consensus on selection which almost great part has been done; it’s only the two parties.

 “We had several options but we decided to take the one that brings us together to the people and save them,” Mayen said without mentioning which Ministry would be allocated for them.

“Our goal has only been that the country attains peace and people return to normal settlement which has been our call,”

Mayen said he believes the two parties-the government and the SPLM-IO would settle the matter soon.

 “We want to assure the public that yes, the government has been formed and the process of selection requires patience and we do believe that in few days to come the cabinet will definitely be announced,” he said.

