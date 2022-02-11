New Azande King calls for unity of all tribes in W. Equatoria

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The newly installed monarch of the Azande Kingdom, King Atoroba Peni Rikito Gbudwe has pledged to promote unity among all tribes in Western Equatoria State (WES) upon his coronation in a historic ceremony marking the restoration of the Azande monarchy yesterday.

On Wednesday, thousands of people including senior government officials converged to Yambio Freedom Sqaure to witness the restoration of the Azande Kingdom 117 years after the last king and great grandfather of Kingd Atoroba Peni Rikito, King Gbudwe also spelled Gbudue died at hands of British colonialists in 1905.

The jubilant gathering at Yambio Freedom Square on Wednesday was also meant to celebrate the life and legacy of King Gbudwe on February 9th.

Addressing the gathering shortly after his coronation, King Atoroba called on the Azande people to promote unity, peaceful co-existence and social cohesion among themselves and with neighbouring tribes.

“We take this day is to recognize and honor King Gbudue and his philosophies. We must remember his dream of existing in diverse as society where everyone benefits,” the Azande monarch said.

Dr Barnaba Marial Benjamin, the Minister for Presidential Affairs who represented President Salva Kiir Mayardit at the ceremony, hailed the historic restoration of the Azande Kingdom exalted late King Gbudwe as a hero who died defending the dignity of his people.

Dr Benjamin appealed to the new king to unite all tribes in Western Equatoria State so that peace and development can be realized.

“We are celebrating his death because he was hero who demonstrated and stood for dignity of his people. I also, assure our King Wilson (Atoroba) Peni (Rikito Gbudwe) that your responsibility is to unite all tribes in Western Equatoria State,” the minister in the office of the president said.

Central Equatoria State Governor, Emmanuel Adil Anthony Wani, also hailed King Gbudue as royal Azande leader who defended African tribes from colonialists.

“King Gbudue was hero. He did not only defend his territory but he defended all Africans during the Arab invasion of tribal nations. We are proud that our king died as a man by defending his people, that makes us to feel proud,” Adil said.

King Gbudwe ruled the Azande people who live south-central and southwestern part of South Sudan between 1870–1905, according to historical accounts.

Gbudwe who real name was Mbio, which means “a kind of small antelope”, but which he later changed to “Gbudwe”, also known as Gbudue, meaning “to tear out a man’s intestines”, is said the most important monarch in the recent history of the Azande Kingdom.