New 104 Covid-19 cases registered as infections shoot up

By James Atem Kuir

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 104 fresh cases of the deadly disease in the continuing upsurge of daily infections according to the daily reports released on 7th March, 2021.

The new cases bring the cumulative statistics to 8,870 positive cases since the outbreak of the disease in the country in April last year.

“Five and three people under severe and critical conditions respective have been admitted in the Infectious Disease Unit while 3,854 other patients are recovering the disease under home-based care.

102 people have so far perished due to conditions related to the disease while 4,914 have recovered according to the health officials,”

The national taskforce on Covid-19 recently imposed fine penalties for any violation of Covid-19 preventive measures, public health protocols and the lockdown measures.

Individual faces up to 6000 SSP fine if they flout facemask wearing or social distancing rules.

On Sunday, Dr. Richard Lako the Covid-19 incident manager accused unnamed private health facilities of misinforming the public that those go to the Infectious Disease Unit (IDU) under severe conditions do “come out alive.”

He also said that some public figures still deny the existence of Covid-19 even after they were tested and confirmed positive for the virus, saying their behaviours facilitate spread of the disease in the community.

The country is yet to the allocated 86400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines by the Covax scheme, a global initiative aimed giving access to Covid-19 vaccines to poorer countries.

As of 8th March, there have been 116,363,935 confirmed cases of the Covid-19, including 2,587,225 deaths according to the World Health Organization.

The WHO also reported that 349,398,519 vaccine doses had been administered across the world as yesterday.