jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, June 11th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialNEVER IN LIFE FORGE ACADEMIC PAPERS
Editorial

NEVER IN LIFE FORGE ACADEMIC PAPERS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

It is not something to debate or ponder over since it has been proved that there have been cheating and forging of admission papers from some higher learning institutions in and outside the country. Recently the government came out with a shocking revelation that more than 400 certificates, diplomas and degree from students who claimed to have been admitted to universities inside and in the neighbouring countries were all forged. Shocking as it is the government through the Ministry of General Education has warned and directed all public higher learning institutions not to admit direct applicants and that all those applications must pass through the ministry for vetting before they could be accepted. This will bring sanity in the education sector. Indeed cases of forged credentials are hurting not only to the families whose children or kith and kin waste time to acquire the forged papers but it is an eyesore to the country which cannot be accepted. Some of those with so called “powerful” papers are working in big public offices which they do not deserve with forged materials as their educational backups. Some of these academic credentials may not have been received knowingly by the host country. They could have been the work of forgeries experts for money and may be some did not take the required time in their institutions to warrant being credited with award of honour.A new step has been taken by the directive given yesterday, but it should not end there, the government should carry major investigations to find out those working in both public and private institutions using forged documents since they are denying the rightful qualifiers jobs which they could be doing. Some of those in the do are non-performance who lean on the hard work and activities of others with ability to do the work. They are commonly referred to as parasites who depend on others production for their survivals. Although the damage has been caused it is not too late to seal the loopholes that had made it possible for such activities to go un-noticed until now. Education is the key to national development. Anyone who think differently is cheating him/herself. It is not for getting a job but for preparing to join others to build the nation which cannot be done by those cheating their ways to the top. A number of them depend on the so called godfathers which in the end does not help much. The love to do the right things should be born in and within oneself. It cannot be inherited. A real you or me must be those who are clean in their dealings and doings. There are parents who have spent to ensure their children got the best and there are those youth who have struggled alone to be where they wanted to be. They do not cheat their ways but earn what they want to have the hard way. They deserve to be given the rightful chance to propel and prosper instead of those cheating their ways being in the front. The government should tighten the rope and ensure those doing the wrongs in the education sector were dealt with according to the law

You Might Also Like

Editorial

WHY ARE PRICES OF BASIC COMMODITIES STILL HIGH

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
It is almost over two months since the dollar rate came down from the upshot of 600SSP plus to 450SSP down.  The taming by the Central Bank of the green-buck had sent hope to many families who could not put three meals a day on the table with high expectation that prices of basic commodities would sink lower. That was expectation which was coupled with promises from different authorities and bodies  to bring the skyrocketing price hikes to their knees. To date nothing has happened and those promises and roadside...
Editorial

PREVENTIVE OR HIDE AND SEEK GAME

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo I was being reminded by my last born, Outa Kevin of the seriousness the authorities had put in force to curb down the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in Nairobi. The mobile courts had been let loose and anyone found even by the roadside without preventive measures were instantly arrested and taken to these court fully equipped with all necessities and a judge to pass sentences to the offenders. He told me that they were operating under tight laws and it was like the...
Editorial

WHO IS TARGETING HUMANITARIAN WORKERS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
It is pathetic and unrealistic the ongoing killings of aid or humanitarian workers in parts of the country. It should becondemned in the strongest terms as it is not only denying the needy the provision of assistance which is mostly food items. Of late a number of cases have been reported with the international community heaping blames which are pegged on insecurity. There cannot be any reason(s) why these should not be brought to an end. The government should not allow these happenings to soil the name of the country...
Editorial

DO NOT RUMOR ON LOCKDOWN

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Odongo Odoyo BY ELIA JOSEPH LOFUL (guest) When I hear people gossiping and speculate about another unwanted lockdown, I pity many school children and students who have been in one way or the other being negatively affected by the so-called lockdown which was purposely caused by the global pandemic worldly known as coronavirus or covid-19. This has never been the intention of any person around the world to have social, learning, working, businesses and places closed due to the deadly pandemic. As it started all the way back in Asia...
error: Content is protected !!