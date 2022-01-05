NEVER GIVE UP
No matter what is going on
Never give up
Develop the heart
Too much energy in your country
Is spent developing the mind
Instead of the heart
Develop the heart
Be compassionate
Not just to your friends
But to everyone
Be compassionate
Work for peace
In your heart and in the world
Work for peace
And I say again
Never give up
No matter what is happening
No matter what is going on around you
Never give up.
His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama
Until the next article, stay safe and sound and God bless you all.
Robin SABAN
UPF Peace Ambassador.
robinsaban@hotmail.com