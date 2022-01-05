jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, January 5th, 2022
Editorial

NEVER GIVE UP

Robin SABAN UPF Peace Ambassador. robinsaban@hotmail.com

No matter what is going on

Never give up

Develop the heart

Too much energy in your country

Is spent developing the mind

Instead of the heart

Develop the heart

Be compassionate

Not just to your friends

But to everyone

Be compassionate

Work for peace

In your heart and in the world

Work for peace

And I say again

Never give up

No matter what is happening

No matter what is going on around you

Never give up.

His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama


Until the next article, stay safe and sound and God bless you all.

Robin SABAN

UPF Peace Ambassador. 
robinsaban@hotmail.com

