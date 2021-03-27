Never exploit someone who works for you

By Akol Arop Akol

As an employer, Director, or Manager you are a boss to those working for the company. That could be someone employed by you in your company or someone under you in someone’s company who works and follows your instructions. As a boss you should have good qualities and behaviors towards your staff.

There are some reasonable quotes or sayings by great people that are universally preached or told so many times to make this topic clear. It is said for you as a boss to have a best-successful company, you must have experienced or knowledgeable working staff. By treating the workers with respect, value and motivating them, they would work for the progress and prosperity of your company. The workers need good payment, conducive environment and working condition. But above all, there should be excellent treatment of your workers.

There are bosses filled with pride, arrogance and short-temper. They verbally, physically and sexually harass their workers who even do overloaded work yet receiving less payment compared to what they do.

As a boss, how do you treat your workers? Do you pressure them to come to office or work place early in the morning and leave late when exhausted in evening hours? Do you pay them reasonable salaries equivalent to the heavy work they do. It may be fair and honest with them but I have to remind the bosses, Directors, managers, Supervisors and all people in big positions of companies or organizations not to exploit someone who works for you.

Exploitation could be in many ways, emotionally, sexually, financially or physical harassment.

When a worker comes to office or work place and you as a boss start to ask so many silly questions why he or she didn’t come to work early, why having gloomy face or badly dressed and all the toxic questions may hurt your worker emotionally.

We are in a World of changes; things are happening without our conscience, they occur out of our plans or expectations. The worker who left workplace yesterday might have got sick or had some house work at night that made him/her sleep late hours and that could be the reason for coming to work late.

As a good boss you should observe the physical or facial appearances and from there you may realize something unusual. Your worker might have lost a relative or a friend, and thus he/she comes to work with broken heart and absent mind. Without care and concern, a bad boss will start asking tormenting questions and harass the one who came late in front of other staff. Being ashamed before others hurts a lot. One feels like he or she is not a valuable human. That is emotional exploitation.

Sexually, a bad boss would throw suspicious compliments, depending on the dress a worker is putting on. Your compliments as a boss should be ‘you are smart, beautiful, handsome or great.’ When seeing your worker in a miniskirt, cloth with open parts that expose the body, you don’t have to bully them with intention of making them feel guilty or sexually attracted to you or to feel embarrassed in order not to repeat the same.

Workers must be told during a meeting or staff training how to dress according to the values of the institution they are working in. Another sexual exploitation is when a boss demands an intercourse with an employee promising them promotions or increment of their salaries. It is sinful and illegal.

Financial exploitation could be in terms of giving low salary, delayed payment or cutting the salary of your employee to pay the things used or spoiled by your employees. It could be also paying foreigners in hard currencies but the nationals with pounds. A thirty dollar might be exchanged into pounds to bring 30,000 SSP which sounds like a big money. Saddest part is when someone is working a lot but earning a little yet some are exploiting others for their benefits.