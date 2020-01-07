jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, January 7th, 2020
HomeOpinionNeutral proposal on the number of states
Opinion

Neutral proposal on the number of states

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By: Joseph Elia Morgan

The parties to the conflict in the country have locked their horns over the question of number of states.

This has been demonstrated by the failure of the principals dulling their several face to face meetings in Juba, thus causing some real concerns over the faith of the peace.

It is time for the parties to find a common ground and not the question of winning or losing anymore.

In my own proposal we should reverse or convert the current states to counties or districts and increase their number to fourty two (42) by  simply adding 32 + 10 or multiply the former district by two (21×2) then divide by three to give each region 14 counties or districts much higher than the 39 demanded by equatorians.

These counties or districts shall have to be administered by local government   administrators as before without executive and legislature branches of government.

But purely civil administration can deliver services without politics. History can prove us right. This setting will also avoid the dependency on politics as source of employment and we will save money for service.

In my view, we should go for three (3) former provinces of Bahr el Ghazal, Upper Nile and Equatoria, in reality or sense, the natural resources and the human potentials each region owes justifies a state also, also a state should be able to stand by itself with less dependency on the national government above all its ties the citizens together and boost unity.

The three states or region shall have High Executive, Legislature and Judicial organs or powers of government compared to the high executive council for the southern region known as Addis Ababa Agreement of 1972. The states may be let by a Governor or a President.  Thereafter, we have the national or federal government with its defined powers.

Finally, I urge all professionals to wake up and find a common field for our politicians on the number of the states and some others sticking points otherwise we risk losing the nation.

I also urge the current Governors and state legislatures to back up some alternatives because it is time to put the nation and the people first and the individual interest last.

God bless us all and bless South Sudan

0927381496 – 0917114013

You Might Also Like

Opinion

Let no one always put blame on oneself

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Agar Mayor Gai-makoon It is almost a habit among all people that they always put an excuse or blame on others when they ought not to. It happens and I bet never can any dead or living person deny and say, I have not one day blamed other people. The reason for this habit though has its root unclear but someone can put it this way; we blame other people to deny that if it were us, what has happened would not have. This is to say that in...
Opinion

Opportunities for investors in the year 2020

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Poiya Isaac Lagu By: Poiya Isaac Lagu An Investor is “a person or an Organization that invests money in something”. There are two types of investors; small scale investors and large scale investors. And to invest means “to buy property, shares in a Company, etc with the hope of making a profit”. Example; now is a good time to invest in the property market in South Sudan. Investment also means “to spend money on something in order to make it better or more successful”. To invest also means “to spend...
Editorial

Pardoning prisoners a positive step

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Anna Nimiriano President Salva Kiir decision to pardon prisoners in the beginning of the year was a positive move as part of forgiveness. It was a day of happiness and joy for the parents, relatives and friends to re-unite with their children, Dr. Peter Biar and Kerbino Wol. It was peace to those families on that day.   You cannot talk about peace if you don’t forgive your enemies or pardoned them for what they have done. On the date the prisoners were released, some of their parents appreciated President...
Editorial

JUBEK LAWMAKERS SHOULD SUMMON CITY MAYOR

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The Jubek State Legislative Assembly should summon the Mayor of Juba city to explain the ongoing construction of commercial buildings at Konyo Konyo newly inaugurated Bus Park.  During the launch of the Bus park earlier last year the administration of Juba City council had promised to deliver spacious and standard Bus park to the residents of Juba but the hidden plan behind the construction of the new park is revealing itself. I thought the construction of the Bus Park was meant to meet the needs of the increasing number of...
error: Content is protected !!