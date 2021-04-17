jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, April 17th, 2021
NEARLY-60,000 doses expired before use

By James Atem Kuir

The 59,000 doses of the AstraZenecavaccine donated by the African Union have expired before being administered, health official said.

The doses were delivered to the country by AU and in collaboration with the MTN group last month,a day after the country received the first shipment of 130,000 doses of AstraZeneca from the global vaccine sharing scheme, COVAX.

In a phoneinterview with Juba Monitor, the director-general of primary healthservices in the Ministry of Health,Dr. AtemRiakAnyuonconfirmed that the vaccine doses expired on April13.

“The 59000 doses expired on April 13th,” he said.

The senior official also stressed that no doses from the AU provided vaccines have been in the ongoing vaccination campaign.

“We have not used doses from theexpiredones, we don’t use expired vaccines,” he said.

South Sudan began Covid-19 vaccine roll out after nearly two weeks of hesitancy from senior government officials.

The Minister of Health, Elizabeth Achuei Yol took the first jab, breaking the reluctance and marked the launchof the immunizationcampaignwith health workers on April 6.

According to media reports, about 947 health workers have so far receivedtheir doses of the AstraZeneca made vaccine.

The National Taskforce on Covid-19 lifted the partial lockdown on Wednesday after decline in the number of Covid-19 daily reports.

As of April 16, South Sudan has reported 10,452 positive cases with 10,215 recoveries and 114 death since the outbreak of the disease last year.

