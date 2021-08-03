NCA dismisses allegation on MTN taxes arrears

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The National Communication Authority (NCA) yesterday condemned allegations that was been published by Talk of Juba Website concerning the purported taxes arrears issued between MTN South Sudan and National Communication Authority.

In letter extended to Juba Monitor yesterday, the National Communication Authority (NCA) leadership wished to inform the general public and all media houses and all stakeholders that the news published by www.talkollubae.com was false, baseless and misleading in its totality.

“We would like to clarify to the public that the issues regarding taxes and revenues in the Republic of South Sudan are under the sole responsibility of National Revenue Authority (NRA) and National Communication Authority (NCA) has nothing to do with it. NCA as the Communication sectors regulator is only mandated by Chapter V at the NCA Act 2012 (and particularly sections 31 to 38 of the Act) to issue license and ensure compliance by the license operating the Republic of South Sudan,” Document stated.

NCA urged public, media houses and our stakeholders to disregard this misleading information and focus on the ongoing work that would improve our communication services by increasing connectivity around South Sudan. We equally urge our partners and the media outlets to publish authentic information to help us in curbing the menace of fake news and misinformation that has been derailing our country to brinkmanship.