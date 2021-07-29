jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, July 29th, 2021
NBS, UNFPA to Provide Data for the Population Census

By Atimaku Joan

The National Beaurue of Statistics (NBS) in collaboration with United Nation Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) is set to provide data for the population census of the country.

Addressing the  media during the commemoration of the World Population Day at a local hotel  in Juba, the  Representative  of UNFPA  Dr. Chris Oyeyipo said that they are working  with the NBS to support the conduct of  Population Enumeration Survey (PES) which has been completed already. Head ded that for the first time, since 2008, they were in the process of providing a report on population data.

“We have worked with NBS to support the conduct of Population Enumeration Survey and this has just been completed, that means very soon before the end of this year, we will be having population data that will be reliable sincethe  conduct of the  last population and houses census  in 2008 when South Sudan was stil an integral  part ofSudan,” said Oyeyipo.

He also added that that the most important thing about this data is that it will enable the NBS to plan for the population and housing census of the country as the government may determine in the next two to three years.

However, the Chief ofPopulation and Social Statistics of National Beaurue of Statistics, Mr Mark Otwar Odufa  said that the country has never had its own census but the estimation has been donewith the help of UNFPA based on high resolution imagery where the whole country is mapped and mainlybuilding of settlement  and pictures were taken. But he is not so sure of when the data will be processed.

“We never had our own census but recently with the help of UNFPA, we conducted population estimation survey.  At the moment we are processing the data and  the first result will come out after segregatingboth male and femalesexes.. For the time being,  I cannot tell you when the results will be out.

We are supposed to conduct population censor in 2018 but due to the crisis we are having, we are unable to do it,” said Otwar Odufa.

He added that during the estimation there were other places that were inaccessible.

