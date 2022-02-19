National youth union donated items to States

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

South Sudan National Youth Union yesterday donated three motorbikes, printers, desktops computers and Screen televisions to Central Equatoria State (CES), Western Bhar-el Ghazal State and Abyei Administrative Area.

Speaking to the Media, the chairperson of the National Youth Union Gola Boyoi Gola advised the youths to be united and to aim higher than looking into positions like office managers only.

“Unity is the key to everything, and contributing to a better future of the country is the other, so let’s embrace peace and nation-building, as the election knocks,let’s know what to look for otherwise you will always find yourself offered an office manager as if it’s the only position for the youths” he narrated.

On his part, the Abyei Administrative Area Coordinator in Juba, Deng Bol Atem said that it’s only the youths who will save the image of the country urging them to remain united.

“It’s you, youths who will save the image of this country so be united and then don’t follow us but instead do what you believe is right,” he added.

He also added that youths should be like a piece of land that benefits the country because youths are the future of South Sudan.

While according to Sarah Nyanjang Kuol, Youth Coordinator of Abyei explained that“This screen television will help bring incomes to the youth union office in Abyei Area to run their program without delays,”