National Youth off to conference in Egypt

By Bullen Bala Alexander

South Sudan National Youth Union members are attending seven days conference in Cairo, Egypt.

The youth conference is expected to be attended by other Nile Basing Countries including Sudan, Uganda among others.

In a press statement to the media on Friday, RufasJuka Samuel the Chairperson of Central Equatoria State (CES) Youth Union Steering Committee said that his three members had joined other South Sudan National Youth to participate in the seven days conference.

According to Samuel the youth conference in Cairo started on Saturday and would go on until 8th of April 2021.

“It is my pleasure to tell you that the three members of my committee including me have joined other National youth to attend the seven days conference in Egypt,” Mr. Samuel revealed.

He said the conference aimed at how the Nile Basin countries should work together and benefit from the flow of the Nile River, and how it should be the source of unity but not disunity to those countries.

Another aim was to establish good cooperation between the youths of the Nile Basin countries particularly the Arab Republic of Egypt.

“How the youths can participate in any decision-making process in their respective countries. Another area of gender equality on how females can participate in decision making in their countries to be addressed,” he revealed.

He, however, called on the youth to use the Easter holiday for reconciliation and forgiveness among themselves.

“I want to call on all the youth of South Sudan particularly the Central Equatoria State that let us use this Easter holiday to reconcile ourselves as brother and sisters, “I think it is time for us to reunite with one another whom we think we have differed with in one way or other,” he stressed.