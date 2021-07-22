jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, July 22nd, 2021
National Team under 23 lost 2:0 against Kenya

By John Agok

South Sudan under 23 team yesterday lost 2:0 against Kenya in the ongoing CECAFA U23 challenge cup 2021.

The Bright stars under 23 would still face Djibouti in the very tournament.

Daudi Kuol Dau a diehard fan said, he is still optimistic for the remaining match against Djibouti.

However, South Sudan Youngsters U23 had its final orientation, followed by theoretical session on rules and regulations of the Regional Competition ahead of their journey to Ethiopia last week.

Addressing the Squad, Mr. Victor Lawrence SSFA Secretary General advised the players to embrace teamwork for better performance. He reminded the players that, they had a better chance this season to make the country proud, adding that the nation was counting on them and  they must not just represent the country, but rather come back home with a trophy this time.

The first National Team had poorly performancerecently especially the dramatic scene of Qatar that really demoralized the players.

