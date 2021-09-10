National team to feature in COSAFA Women’s Championship 2021

By John Agok

Three teams from the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA); Uganda, Tanzania and South Sudan will feature in the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship slated for September 15-26.

The tournament which will attract 12 teams including defending champions Banyana Banyana and Zambia who are fresh from the Tokyo Olympics will take place at the Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa.

Speaking to media, the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) Public Communication Officer Albino Kueksaid that the team would be leaving from next week.

“Yeah, the National Women Football team will be travelling to South Africa next week to participate in COSAFA Cup 2021”, he confirmed.

In the draws conducted today, Tanzania and South Sudan have been placed in Group B that also has the 2020 runners-up; Botswana and Zimbabwe.

Uganda’s Crested Cranes are placed alongside Zambia, Namibia and Eswatini in Group C.

“We are delighted to have three guest teams from the CECAFA region and we are looking forward to a very good Championship,” said COSAFA General Secretary Sue Destombes.

The competition will be under strict COVID-19 protocols, which include a bio-secure bubble for all teams and officials involved and no fans will be allowed in the stadiums.



Tanzania will be making a return for a second year running having played in 2020. Last year, Tanzania beat Zimbabwe 1-0, but lost by the same margin to Botswana in the group stage.

Group A: South Africa, Angola, Malawi, Mozambique

Group B: Botswana, Tanzania, South Sudan, Zimbabwe

Group C: Zambia, Namibia, Eswatini, Uganda