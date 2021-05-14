National Security warns officers against abuse of power

By John Agok

The National Security Service (NSS) officers have been warned against indiscipline and abuse of power after one of them was found guilty of similar offenses.

David John Kumuri the spokesperson of the Internal Security Bureau of the (NSS) told the state owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) Television on Tuesday that the agency did not tolerate any violation of the existing laws by its officers.

“The agency want to inform and assure people that under no circumstances is it liable to condone crimes committed by its members. Therefore they are warned to desist from such acts because they do not represent the ethics of the agency,” he said.

Kumuri also explained the sentence statement against an officer who was stripped of his ranks after found guilty of violating the code of conduct.

“On Tuesday, the National Security Tribunal sentenced an officer to five years in prison for violating the service act. PrivateCirillo Kamilio Cirillo was found guilty of negligently causing bodily injuries and abuse of power. He was stripped of his rank and removed from active service and denied all forms of post-service benefits,” he added.

This is after Human Rights Watch alleged that officers of the national security service tortured and ill-treated detainees, including beatings, piercing them with needles, dripping melted hot plastic on them, hanging them upside down from a rope, electrical shocks, and rape.