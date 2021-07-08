National Revenue Authority launches E-Tax system

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The National Revenue Authority (NRA) has launched a new tax collection system “E-TAX system” to improve efficiency in country’s revenue collection.

This came after the National Revenue Authority (NRA) issued a circular informingthe general public, taxpayer and tax practitioners about the new E-TAX system in the country.

“This circular is issued by the NRA of the Republic of South Sudan for the information and guidance of the general public, taxpayer and tax practitioners in line with extant of tax laws of the Republic of South Sudan particularly Section 17 of the taxation act 2009 as amended.”

The statement continued “This instant circular seeks to confirm the previous circular seeking to inform the taxpayers of the launch of the new E-TAX system in South Sudan,” the statement reads.

“The introduction of the E-Tax system aimed at closing the linkage of tax collections that might have been occurring knowingly or unknowingly in the country,”said Albino Chol.

He said the introduction of the new system does not mean that NRA is losing more in terms of tax collection but it was just because the institutionwantsto be more digital just like most of the world, adding that all the world is using digital system for tax collection.

According to Chol, E-Tax system would bring efficiency saying through the efficiency in the system, it would close all the linkages that had been occurring over the past years.

“With efficiency, we are improving the collection of Taxes by closing the windows of linkages and improving and collecting more in terms of tax collection.”

“We want to ensure that there are no more linkages which should have occurred by the manual tax collection system, sowe want catch up with world, we want to improve our collection and we want to improve our collection through efficiency,” he concluded.

Earlier, in the circular signed by the Deputy Commissioner General, NRA, Africano Mande Gedima, said the NRA has embarked on mass taxpayer registration, as mandated by section 17 of the Taxation Act and directed that all taxpayers register for new Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TIN) on the E-TAX website, without charge.

It added that the new TIN replaces all previous TENS, which shall be phased out in gradual manner. This notice serves to inform all that it is mandatory for all taxpayers to use the E-TAX platform effective 1“July, 2021 for declaring and filing returns, paying taxes or accessing other tax-related services and seeking or obtaining Tax Clearance Certificate.

“In view of the above, it is hereby clarified to all government authorities, tax practitioners, international organizations, members of the diplomatic community, taxpayers and the general public should embark on this new initiative effectively via WWW.ETAX.NRA.GOV.S with immediate effect,

Let us pay tax for National Development and Stability” he stated.