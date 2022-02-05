National Prison service receives 20 desktop computers as a donation

By Bida Elly David

Stanbic Bank in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) yesterday donated 20 desktop Computers to South Sudan National Prison Service to expand ICT Vocational training in Juba, Wau, and Malakal Central Prisons to prepare the inmates for life beyond convictions.

Speaking during the handing over Ceremony at Juba Central Prison, Andrew Murugu said that the donation aimed at conveying digital skills to the inmates ranging from basic computer skills to advance levels of artificial intelligence(AI), coding as well as entrepreneurship programs.

‘’Our donation is aimed at imparting key digital skills to the inmates ranging from computer skills to advanced levels of artificial intelligence(AI), Coding as well as commercial programs. The computers came installed with a lifetime Microsoft license and a learning platform,’’ Andrew said.

He added that the handover was a big boost to the national prisons’ service Vocational programs which has been making huge strides in upskilling prisoners ready to integrate them back into South Sudan Society.

He stressed that the computers would play a bigger role in facilitating technical blended learning opportunities to prison inmates as well as government staff to engage in useful economic activities.

In his part, William Andrea Lado the acting Director-General for National Prison Service pointed out that the State through which the prisoners were brought in was based on different criminal cases and penalties.

He said that the National prison service has been offering multiple pieces of training through the vocational training Centre in the Country to empower prisoners with technical skills to boost their knowledge towards getting jobs when they are set free in the future as well as mitigating thoughts of crimes.

However, Sabuni Samuel, the overall technical supervisor in the Juba Central Prison Vocational training Centre said that there were 12 segments of training being offered to the prisoners ranging from Computer and technology, Hairdressing and beauty therapy, Bakery, Food processing, carpentry, and joinery, welding and metal fabrication, electrical installation, tailoring and garment cutting, auto mechanic, plumbing, construction, and agriculture.

Sabuni added that 128 prisoners have so far been trained in all the departments in which 32 out of the statistics were females.

Dr.Samuel Doe, United Nations Development Program (UNDP) representative in his remarks said that they have leveraged 2030 agenda which called for new partnership to further the objective of rehabilitating prisoners.

He pointed that through the new initiative between UNDP and Stanbic Bank, they would launch more support to advance entrepreneurship and leverage digital business solutions to address the offending challenges among youths.