National Pre-transitional Committee ready to beat February deadline

By: Peter Gatkuoth

The National Pre-transitional Committee [NPTC], a body tasked with the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement said it was ready to meet the February 22nd deadline for the formation of the unity government.

Speaking to the Media during the New Year celebration, the Deputy Chairperson of National Pre-Transitional Committee Gabriel Changson Chang said they were almost at half of the 100 days agreed for the new extension.

“We as members of National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) and other securities mechanism, we are hopeful that, we are going to meet the deadline of 22nd of February for the formation of R-ARCSS and security arrangement are moving successfully, now our forces by the end of next week or early next week will be in the training centers, moving from cantonment training centers were the screening of the forces will be done, and separated in various sectors of securities arrangement and then immediately they start training,” Changson said.

He said the year 2020 should be a year of peace, forgiveness, reconciliation and prosperity in South Sudan, adding that people should close the old chapter and open a new chapter with the New Year.

“We are hopeful and confident that by the first week of February all will be in place and we will be thinking of deploying those who are already trained and because of that we say to our people that let us be hopeful, let us pray that all what we have agreed to implement must be put in place,” Changson stressed.

He disclosed that the issues of the state and boundaries have made some progress, adding that the Deputy President of South Africa was expected to visit Juba next week for consultation with the President Salva Kiir, opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar and various political parties.

“It is political decision, we hope that our political leaders will be up to the task to make it a reality that peace cannot be held up by the issue of the states when it is done on temporary basis because we have a very elaborate process and programs that will start with the formation of R-TGoNU,” Changson said.

Commending about constitutional making process, Changson said the people of South Sudan would be given the opportunity to determine what type of constitution and system of Government they want.

He said the document would be subjected to referendum.

“Let us go for temporary arrangement so that we have peace and all the displaced and refugees are reunited then we will live as brothers and sisters” he lamented.

The Chairperson of the regional integration committee in the Transitional National Legislative Assembly, Lidia John Jok called upon all South Sudanese to leave behind their problems and bad things in their hearts so that they can have peace in the country.

She appealed to President Kiir and the parties to the agreement to bring peace so that the people in the protection of civilians’ sites and refugees come back home.