National NGO launches women volleyball tournament

By William Maduok Garang

Hope Africa South Sudan (HASS) a national organization has launched girls and women volleyball competitions in Malualkon Boma, Aweil East County, Northern Bhar el Ghazal State under the theme “women and girls dare for peace” last week.

The Peace and Community Cohesion Project (PaCC II) focuses on establishing social infrastructures and structures that reduce conflicts and promote peaceful co-existence among the local communities through building on local peace initiatives and focus on the conflict reduction and sustained peace that results in harmony and social cohesion.

The event was conducted by Hope Africa South Sudan in partnership with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through donations from Korea International Cooperation Agency.

The Volleyball Competition for Peace was organized for women and girls. It targeted 100 women and 50 girls but the Competition brought more than 500 people representing the different sections of the communities living in Malualkon Boma, Aweil East County, Northern Bahr El Ghazal State.

AduolAduolYel, Executive Director, Hope Africa South Sudan thanked partners, UNDP and Korea International Cooperation Agency for supporting the local communities and Hope Africa South Sudan to conduct these special events.

“We remain committed members towards serving our communities and we will work day and night to make sure the messages of peace are shared.

Nevertheless, we encourage all the players to practice because more events will come and for the good health of these great daughters and mothers who have shown courage to build on peace, wear your facemasks always and avoid shaking hands,” Yel added.

On other hand, women group leader in Malualkon, Ms.AbukMakuieMakuie appreciated HASS and partners for realizing the potential roles that women and girls can play in sports activities.

“I am Women Group leader in Malualkon Boma, Aweil East County and all the times, we have been neglected in social events such as volleyball, and others such as football but today I am happy that our Peace partners, UNDP & HASS and the government are able to organize this beautiful competition for peace, We are peace lovers and I thank them for the role they have done towards peace in Northern Bahr El Ghazal and South Sudan in general,” said Makuie.

However, UNDPAweil Field Office RepresentativeDominic Anyanga, congratulated the teams that have been participating in these events especially the Volleyball Matches. As peace partners, we will always support peace because in peace, we are all winners.”

Hope Africa South Sudan had conducted a series of Traditional dances for peace in Aroyo Payam of Aweil Centre County and in MalualBaaiPayam of Aweil East County on 28 November 2020 and on 5 December 2020.

In MadholpayamAweil East, Wanyjok, MalualBaai they also conducted women and girls competition from 23 – 31 January 2021.

On 08-11 March 2021, Hope Africa South Sudan in partnership with UNDP through KOICA conducted a Volleyball Competition for Peace and Social Cohesion at Volleyball Play Ground of Malualkon Boma, Aweil East County, Northern Bahr El Ghazal State.

The main aim of the Volleyball Competition for peace was to mobilize women and girls towards strengthened relationships among the women and girls to promote and strengthen the peace and social cohesion of the communities in Malualkon Boma of Aweil East County.

Facemasks were also distributed to the project beneficiaries as part of the efforts to control the spread of Coronavirus, the competition was performed with All the Covid-19 Prevention and Response Measures put in place.