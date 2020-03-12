jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, March 13th, 2020
News

National Dialogue postpones National conference

By Sheila Ponnie

The steering committee of the National dialogue has postponed the National conference which was to take place mid this month.  

The National conference was scheduled to start on March of 16th 2020; however, the steering committee said the set date was conflicting with the other National political activities.

According to the statement from the committee, the President who was to officiate the opening of the conference was busy with the formation of the new government.

“If he completes the formation of the new government, the President needs to appoint governors to the ten states of our country. That project too, will take an unspecified time from the President to complete,” the statement said.

What this type of work schedule means for our President, therefore, is that

“He will not find time to open our National Conference and spend that first day with us on 16 March. The Leadership of the National Dialogue and the Steering Committee has decided to postpone the National Conference to a date to be announced,” the statement partly reads.

The National Dialogue was initiated by President Salva Kiir in late 2017 with the aim of addressing the complexities of South Sudan’s conflict through discourse that links the national, regional, and local levels.

The steering committee has already conducted three regional conferences-The Greater Equatoria, the Greater Bahr El Ghazal and the Greater Upper Nile conferences.

