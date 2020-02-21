jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, February 21st, 2020
HomeNewsNational Dialogue Conference set for next Month
News

National Dialogue Conference set for next Month

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Mandela Nelson Denis

The National dialogue conference is set to take place on the 16th of March just weeks after the formation of the government of national unity.

Angelo Beda, the Co-Chair of the National Dialogue while addressing the African Union Security Council revealed that the conference would attract South Sudanese from across the country.

“The conference will attract over one thousand South Sudanese, religious leaders, chiefs and this will happen days after the formation of the unity government,” said Angelo.

Angelo explained that during the conference, the National Dialogue will present its recommendation to the government.

Mohammed Arrouh, African Union Ambassador from Morocco assured the National dialogue body that their recommendation would be submitted to the council.

“We have seen positive signals and political will from all the leaders but above all the South Sudanese have a great role in moving the country forward and the future lies in your hands (South Sudanese)”, said Mohammed.

Mohammed revealed that the African Union Security Council visited South Sudan for solidarity ahead of the formation of the government in days to come.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Calm returns to Renk County after protest

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak Kacjang Authorities in Renk County said calm has returned to the county after four consecutive days’ demonstrations by the residents against the return to ten states. After President Salva Kiir dissolved the 32 states and returned the country to 10 states and three administrative areas, Renk residents took to the street to protest against the move. Renk is a county of Malakal State formerly. Renk that was the headquarters of the defunct Northern Upper Nile State now returned to Malakal State as a County. Speaking to Juba...
error: Content is protected !!