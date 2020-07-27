National dialogue Co-chair tasks Jonglei Governor to bring peace

By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

The Co-Chair National Dialogue Abel Alier Kuany has tasked the newly appointed Jonglei governor to bring everlasting peace and development in the State.

Governor Denay Jock Chagor paid a visit to Alier who is also an elder from Jonglei state at his residence in Juba on Friday.

He said there was nothing much the new governor could do apart from resolving persistent conflict in the region.

In the same meeting, Alier also advised the governor to prioritize people’s interest and transparency during his administration.

“There are some few things, I want you to abide by my son, among them is that I don’t want you to use the State resources for your personal gain, or interest instead I want you (the governor) to use the resources for the State’s interest,” the elder advised.

In the same meeting, Alier encouraged the governor to boost educational sector in the State as a way to change the current context, and to allow youngsters to learn.

While ending his speech, he appreciated the governor for visiting and considering him as a Jonglei State elder and peace minded people, adding “I will pray for you and your leadership will excel,”

For his part, Governor Denay Jock Chagor said he was honored and humbled to receive such advices from an elder who was part of the liberation struggle, citing that he would ensure his best to bring peace.

He promised to ensure transparency and accountability in his administration for the welfare of the citizens.

“Uncle, I will have to make sure that whatever little resources we have must be adequately utilized in the way that it reaches where it is supposed to go,” Denay said.

According to the Governor, Jonglei will lead a way for transparency; peace and accountability during his time as in his top priority list.

“No matter how small, it is (resources); it has to be small for everyone. Everybody must get his/her own share in whatever small resources that we have to get the job done,” he said.

“It must be utilized in the way that prioritizes peace, prosperity, making sure that we have food on the table for our citizens,” Governor added.

Denay Jock Chagor is the first youth governor in the history of Jonglei State.