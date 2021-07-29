National, Council of state members to be sworn in tomorrow.

By Nema Juma

The Transitional members of the legislative assembly are to be sworn in tomorrow at the Freedom Hall at 11.00 am according to a notice by the clerk of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly Makuac Makuac Ngong.

In the notice brought to the attention of Juba Monitor, said “ the office of the Clerk of the Transitional National Legislative, RSS hereby announces that , the swearing in of the honourable members of the two houses is scheduled for Friday 30th July 2021 at Freedom Hall at 11.00am” It is signed by the clerk, Ngong

Two weeks ago, all members of the Transitional National Legislative assembly where called for registration and correction of their names in the list from the clerk of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly.