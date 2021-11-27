National Chamber joins continental body

By John Agok

South Sudan National Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture has subscribed for the membership and benefit from the projects of the Pan Africa Chamber of Commerce.

This is to pave way for a platform which is a vital tool for trading and networking in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCTA).

This came as a result of South Sudan delegates that attended the Second Intra Trade Fair in Durban South Africa over the past week.

Briefing the media at South Sudan National Chamber of Commerce (SSNCCIA), the 1st Deputy Chairperson Losidik Lukak Legge appreciated the Trade Minister, Ministry of Finance and Economic planning and Trinity Energy Limited for facilitating the trip

“We appreciate the Minister of Trade and Industry who is the head of delegation that comprised the Public and Private Sector in providing able leadership during the time in Durban. It is our hope that, the Company representatives who participated learnt a lot from their counterparts from different countries. We are also confident that they might have forged partnership during and after the event”, he said.

Lukak lauded Trinity Energy Limited for the financial support it extended for participants in the recent concluded second Intra- Africa Trade Fair (IATF).

“The contribution that Trinity Energy has done show to us the level of Patriotism and Nationalistic sentiment in putting the positive image of the Republic of South Sudan in Africa and the World Market”, he added.

He also noted that, the national Chamber had held fruitful meetings with the representative of Pan Africa Chamber of Commerce, and encouraged other companies to learn from Trinity Energy.

” We encourage our member companies to imitate what Trinity Energy Limited is actually doing to the SMEs in different sectors with the Slogan if I can put ” we believe in Growing together” as put by CEO of Trinity Energy Limited. We also ask Government to support such initiatives by our member companies that have pooled out its resources to ensure the country is represented in such important event”, he said.