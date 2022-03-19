NATIONAL BUDGET SHOULD LAND ON SAFER HANDS

This year’s national budget has exceeded other years’ national budgets, making the citizens envisage that the 2022 will be a year of projects and monthly payment of salaries to the civil servants. But the overriding question is that, will this budget land on safer hands or get used on intended projects that are of prime importance to the citizens and their beloved country? This year should be different from the past years in that the civil servants or the entire citizens’ body should taste their sweats on monthly basis and with the new salary structure. 338 billion SSP is such a big budget to make the civil servants smile again and re-irrigate their hopes and move on serving their very own South Sudan. The dismay only comes in when no year can be cited that things were okay in this year or that year, but the only assurance is an English problem which says “he goes sorrowing who goes borrowing’’, meaning he who goes to borrow must feel sorrowful to allure the sympathy of the loaner. The country is preparing for elections and so, this is high time for the government to shed its old scales and grow the new ones to make sure the citizens cast their votes in favor of the government. However, the concerned ministry should take into its account that when it comes to excellence in service delivery, each government stakeholder carries his/her own cross, therefore, the Minister of Finance and Planning who is in charge of paying the salaries should know that the cries of the citizens hang around finance ministry to seek answers. With this national budget passed, South Sudan is thus expected to broaden its path for service delivery to make sure livelihoods of the citizens are not raised to high standard then they are brought closer to it.