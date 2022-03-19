jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Sunday, March 20th, 2022
HomeOpinionEditorialNATIONAL BUDGET SHOULD LAND ON SAFER HANDS
Editorial

NATIONAL BUDGET SHOULD LAND ON SAFER HANDS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

This year’s national budget has exceeded other years’ national budgets, making the citizens envisage that the 2022 will be a year of projects and monthly payment of salaries to the civil servants. But the overriding question is that, will this budget land on safer hands or get used on intended projects that are of prime importance to the citizens and their beloved country? This year should be different from the past years in that the civil servants or the entire citizens’ body should taste their sweats on monthly basis and with the new salary structure. 338 billion SSP is such a big budget to make the civil servants smile again and re-irrigate their hopes and move on serving their very own South Sudan. The dismay only comes in when no year can be cited that things were okay in this year or that year, but the only assurance is an English problem which says “he goes sorrowing who goes borrowing’’, meaning he who goes to borrow must feel sorrowful to allure the sympathy of the loaner. The country is preparing for elections and so, this is high time for the government to shed its old scales and grow the new ones to make sure the citizens cast their votes in favor of the government. However, the concerned ministry should take into its account that when it comes to excellence in service delivery, each government stakeholder carries his/her own cross, therefore, the Minister of Finance and Planning who is in charge of paying the salaries should know that the cries of the citizens hang around finance ministry to seek answers. With this national budget passed, South Sudan is thus expected to broaden its path for service delivery to make sure  livelihoods of the citizens are not raised to high standard then they are brought closer to it.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

THE ROLE OF WOMEN IN NATION BUILDING

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Ochan David (guest) Women are very significant strata (groups) of the society, countries that show greater concerns for the rights and involving women in its social and economic development stand a high chance to achieve democracy and stability. This is because Women have a more cooperative, participatory style of leadership. On the other hand, men tend to have a more command and control style. Therefore, men are more task-oriented and directive, while women are more democratic and welcoming. That is often the starkest leadership difference between male and females...
Editorial

MISTAKES ARE PART OF LIFE FOR THEY ARE LEARNT FROM

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Malek Arol Dhieu (Guest)With an exception of angels, all human beings, including specialists in perfection aka perfectionists, make mistakes every now and then, but this does not revoke their existence on earth as human beings. Though existence can only be revoked by God, the Creator, lack of acceptance to mistakes almost revokes one's existence on earth. Mistakes are errors which, when people learn from, can perfect them to make sure whatever they do contains no or little errors. The only problem comes in when one does not accept his/her...
Editorial

UNTIL THE BUDGET IS TASTED BY THE CIVIL SERVANTS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
As the August House prepares to discuss the national budget, the eyes and ears of the civil servants are set to seeing good results and hearing fruitful deliberations on the discussion of the national budget. Within the budget contains what will enliven the hopes of the civil servants who work expecting to be paid at the end of the month, but later go unpaid. Although many budgets have been discussed and passed by the parliament, this year’s national budget carries central importance as it is a budget of a year...
error: Content is protected !!