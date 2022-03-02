NAS allegedly burnt two humanitarian vehicles in Yei

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The Commissioner of Yei River County in central Equatoria State confirmed on that Forces loyal to National Salvation Front (NAS) burnt two humanitarian vehicles belonging to Medicine San Frontiers (MSF) doctors without borders who fell into an ambush in Minyori Boma of Yei Town of Yei River County.

Commissioner Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa explained that two of their vehicles were burnt; medicine and some belongings including Motorola telephones money drugs and phones were looted.

“We accuse the national salvation front forces under the leadership of General Thomas Cirilo Swaka. The heavy movement of the NAS forces in the area with intention of interrupting the road construction projects taking place on both Yei-Juba and Yei-Kaya.

He added that the incident occurred in Minyori Boma, when MSF was going with a mobile clinic and they fall into an ambush. They were removed from the vehicle taken to the bush and the drugs that they were taking were all looted including radios money and phones were all robbed and the two vehicles were burnt. In the last two days, we have seen heavy movement of the national salvation front with intention of obstructing constructions of the Yei-Juba and Yei-Kaya roads,” He reveals.

The local government leader mentioned that NAS leadership had earlier announced obstruction of the road construction to free their movement and activities.

The commissioner called for no interruption and interference to the ongoing road construction projects in order to pave way for development.

He added that the road construction is a fundamental development activity undertaken by the government of South Sudan under the revitalized transitional government of national unity.

“And as I said, this road construction is what we fought for and it is what we need to benefit from. If there is anything that a south Sudanese is fighting for, was the fight because of denial to development activities and the road project is a fundamental development activity that the government of south Sudan is undertaking under the revitalized transitional government of national unity, however the NAS announced by their leader that they are going to obstruct the road construction because if it is done, it will affect their movement,” Agrey added.

In a related development, commissioner Aggrey also confirmed that on last Sunday fifteen Bod-boda riders also fell into an ambush of the national salvation front and their motorcycles were burnt.

He regretted that the way about of the Boda-boda riders is not known after the incident which happened between Zamara and Yaribe.

“We have experienced un usual things that happened. One was that an issue happened between Zamara and Yaribe where fifteen riders were coming from Uganda and fell into an ambush again of the national salvation front. i received an information that all the fifteen motorbikes were burnt and the owners of the bikes are not yet known where they are,” He regrets.

The government official regretted that the people of South Sudan and Yei in particular are subjected into unrealistic suffering.

Commissioner Cyrus wondered why the national salvation front went to the bush if they fighting against developmental projects, torturing of civilians and implicating pain into the population.

He cited that the government of South Sudan fought the Khartoum regime because of the denial to development and the bombardments but not to subject civil population into suffering.