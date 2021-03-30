NAS accused of killing civilians

By Bol Deng Kiir

The National Salvation Front forces loyal to Gen. Thomas Cirilo, have been accused of targeting and killing innocent civilians along Juba-Yei road, Central Equatoria State officials said in a press release yesterday.

According to the information from the state Ministry of Information and Communication, ten (10) people have been killed since Sunday.

The civilians were ambushed between Kuli Papa and Ganji area along Yei road between Sunday and Monday.

“On Sunday at around evening hours, NAS forces loyal to Thomas Ciriloambushed four private vehicles coming from Yei to Juba in an area called Ganji and killed four drivers and burned the cars to ashes. Another incident took place between Limbe and Kenyi in an area called Kinda, they also killed two motorcycle riders and shot on the passengers’ car, but the driver managed to escape from that deadly scene, as well as the other four passengers killed and burned down their vehicle,” MinisterPaulinoLokudusaid.

In his statement, Mr. Lokudu said “this barbaric act of aggression has displaced more than ten thousand (10,000) households and they are currently sheltering in ECSS church compound in Yei County and they are in dire need of humanitarian assistance,” the Minister revealed.

The government of Central Equatoria state called on the Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) and the international community to investigate such heinous crimes against civilians and to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Our sincere sympathies to the bereaved families for the loss of their loved ones.