jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, November 11th, 2021
HomeBusinessNambiapai market reopened
BusinessNews

Nambiapai market reopened

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Baraka John

Nambiapai market border to Democratic Republic of Congo resumed following the killing of a Congolese soldier on Sunday last weekend.

On Sunday during the incident, Western Equatoria State government deployed organized forces to restore peace and deter any possible outbreak of tension along the bordering area.     After Congolese soldier was reported gunned down by a South Sudanese police man after argument between the two over telephone issue.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Commissioner of Yambio County,Hussein Enoka Ibrahim said that one woman was also shot in a crossfire while six others injured including three Congolese.

“Theincident sparked fear between the two communities of the bordering Countries.The State government has notified the national government about the incident, saying that both the state government headed by the governor will soon travel to the border of DRC where the incident occurred to meet with the government of DRC to resolve the matter and tighten up further bilateral relation,”

He added that Western Equatoria government has launched a search for a suspect in order to be apprehended “we shall inquire from him why he shortCongolese soldier” Hussein said

He revealed that the incident would not affect bilateral relation between the two neighboring Countries because community of Western Equatoria coexist with Congolese community along the border. The two communities trade between themselves at Nabiapai market which is the border between South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

You Might Also Like

News

Trinity Energy tops 2021 continental award in Cape Town

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Yiep Joseph Trinity Energy topped with Canadian-based firm, Recon Africa among the best continental energy companies awarded in the African Week for best performances in the sector for 2021. During the Award Ceremony held on Tuesday the 9th of November at African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 organized by Energy Capital & Power in Cape Town, Trinity a leading energy company in South Sudan came on top among the best companies in the African Continent. This award recognizes companies and projects that are defying the odds of COVID-19 and industry restrictions,...
News

School trauma clubs trained on drug abuse in Yei

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Hassan Arun Cosmas At least twenty school trauma club members from eight different primary and secondary schools are attending drug abuse and prevention in Yei River County of central Equatoria State. The course targeted students, pupils and their teachers from the different secondary and primary schools. The training was conducted by Yei Catholic Diocesan counselling centre a local faith base organization. The training aimed to envision a sober and sound minded society and create awareness on the dangers of drug abuse. Another objective was equipping the learners with knowledge...
error: Content is protected !!