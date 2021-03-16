jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, March 16th, 2021
Naivasha Peace Talks sealed

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Peace talks negotiations between the Government delegation and South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA)faction led by General Paul Malong Awan Anei and Pagan Amum Okiech in Navaisha, Kenya has been concluded with all documents being finalized by both sides.

Last week, the two parties held talks in Naivasha in a bid to end their war with the government and return to join the revitalized peace agreement in the country. As result, thetwo parties agreed to recommit, respect and adhere to the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) and the Rome Declaration signed in January last year and Rome Resolution of 13th February 2020to end all forms of violence against civilians.

The parties agreed to, “abstain from any form of violence against civilians including sexual and gender-based violence and to duly investigate in a timely manner and hold those responsible to account.”

They further agreed to grant unhindered and unconditional access to humanitarian assistance to all areas and recommitted to include SSOMA into Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) structures with the support of the regional bloc IGAD and international partners.

The two parties agreed to establish a channel of communication between SSOMA and CTSAMVM up to the time of its full inclusion into the CTSAMVM structures and guarantee unfettered access for CTSAMVM to monitor and verify compliance with the cessation of hostilities agreement,according to letter seen by Juba Monitor.

