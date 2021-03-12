Naivasha peace talk agrees to respect cessation of hostilities

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Government and the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOMA) have agreed to respect Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) which was signed on 21st December 2017 and the Rome Declaration of 12th January 2020.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Head of Government delegation, Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin applauded Stephen Kalonzo Musyokafor helping the peace process in South Sudan to this level since the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement.

“In fact,Stephen KalonzoMusyoka started helping South Sudanese people when he became Kenyan foreigner Minster, so we are happy to be here as government delegation with full mandate and the most interesting point is we are back in the home of peace for the Republic of South Sudan this town of Naivasha.

We, the representatives of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) led by Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin and South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA) led by Pagan Amum Okiech (Real-SPLM) and Gen. Paul Malong Awan Anei (SSUF/A) meeting under the auspices of the Community of Saint Egidio in coordination with the Government of Kenya in Naivasha, Kenya, agreed to recommit to respect and adhere to the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) of 21st December 2017 and the Rome Declaration of 12th January 2020 and the Rome Resolution of l3th February 2020, also abstain from any form of violence against civilians including sexual and gender-based violence and duly investigate in a timely manner and hold those responsible to account;

He added that both parties agreed to grant unhindered and unconditional access to humanitarian assistance to all areas in the country as well as recommit to the inclusion of SSOMA into Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) structures with the support of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and international partners;

He revealed that they agreed to establish a channel of communication between SSOMA and CTSAMVM up to the time of its full inclusion into the CTSAMVM structures, and guarantee unfettered access for CTSAMVM to monitor and verify compliance with CoHA.

However, the leader of Real-SPLM Pagan Amum said for the last three day we have had successful engagement discussion and we are proud to report to you were able to signed declaration.

“I am sure the spirit of Naivasha is with us today to continue the political dialogue as part of the ongoing peace process to address concerns and the root causes of the conflict in South Sudan to achieve just, all-inclusive and sustainable peace,” Pagan said.

He stated that the SSOMA delegation believe in the unity of SSOMA, we call on our colleagues that we work to overcome whatever that cause the split.

Meanwhile, the Chairman for South Sudan United Front/ Army (SSUF/A) Paul Malong Awan Anei said the two delegation are not different people. They are people of one Nation.

“All of us who are in two delegations agreed that there is problem in South Sudan but we are looking at how to solve it. We believe that the Kenyan government is very important insolving the problem in South Sudan,”Anei said.

On Wednesday, Government and holdout (SSOMA) groups announced thatprogress has been made over the outstanding issues on Wednesday negotiations pending the signing of the document on Thursday (yesterday), The meeting was Chaired byDr. BarnabaMarial Benjamin- Head of Government delegation (R-TGoNU), Pagan Amum- Head of Real-SPLM and member of SSOMA, General Paul Malong- Head of South Sudan United Front/ Army (SSUF/A) and member of SSOMA, Stephen KalonzoMusyoka- Kenyan Special Envoy to South Sudan, Betty Bigombe- Uganda Special Envoy to South Sudan, Dr. Ismail Wais- IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan, Charles Tai Gituai- Interim Chairperson of RJMEC and Paolo Impigliazzo- Secretary General of the Community of Saint Egidio, the mediating body to South Sudan government and Holdout opposition groups of SSOMA.