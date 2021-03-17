jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, March 17th, 2021
PEACE-Naivasha delegation back in Juba today

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Government delegation to Naivsha peace talks led by Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin will be arriving today after four days discussion under the auspices of the Community of Sant Egidio in coordination with the government of Kenya, Regional Organizations and International Community.

Last week, government delegation to Naivasha peace talk and SSOMA group signed 15 points agreement to end their war with government and return to join the Revitalized Peace Agreement in the country.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin, the Head of government delegation, General Paual Malong, Head of South Sudan United Front, Pagan Amum, head of R-SPLM, Stephen KalonzoMusyoka, Kenyan special Envoy to South Sudan, Paolo Impigliazzo, Secretary General of the Community of Sant, Egidio, Charless Tai Gituai, interim Chairperson of RJMEC, Dr. Ismail Weis, IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan and Betty Bigombi, Uganda special envoy to south Sudan.

