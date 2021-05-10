jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, May 10th, 2021
HomeNewsNaath new leadership pledges to unite communities
News

Naath new leadership pledges to unite communities

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Electoral Committee chairman David Dak Chak giving remarks

By Martin Manyiel  Wugol in Kampala

South Sudanese Students from Naath/Nuer community in Uganda held free and fair for a leadership change.

The Students Union from Nuer community in Uganda known as Naath monitored the elections meant to change their leadership.

The event was done at Cavendish University King’s Gate campus over the weekend.

The new chairperson elect was Mr. Diang Koang Dar. He will lead the union for a period of two years.

The chairman electoral committee Mr. David Dak Chak congratulated the newly elected members to serve Naath students in Uganda without discrimination.

Mr. Chak emphasized the importance of unity as a factor that can bind members as people of one nation.

You Might Also Like

News

Commodity prices decrease in Torit

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei Traders in Torit, Eastern Equatoria State said there is a slight decrease in the prices of essential goods due to the recent fall in the dollar exchange rate. A dollar currently sells at SSP 450 in the black market, a drop of about 25 percent. Speaking to Juba Monitor in a phone interview, Mark Baraza, Head of Kenyan Business Community in Torit noted that there is chance of other items which their prices did not drop to reduce shortly. “For the last one week, we have...
error: Content is protected !!