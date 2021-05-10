Naath new leadership pledges to unite communities

By Martin Manyiel Wugol in Kampala

South Sudanese Students from Naath/Nuer community in Uganda held free and fair for a leadership change.

The Students Union from Nuer community in Uganda known as Naath monitored the elections meant to change their leadership.

The event was done at Cavendish University King’s Gate campus over the weekend.

The new chairperson elect was Mr. Diang Koang Dar. He will lead the union for a period of two years.

The chairman electoral committee Mr. David Dak Chak congratulated the newly elected members to serve Naath students in Uganda without discrimination.

Mr. Chak emphasized the importance of unity as a factor that can bind members as people of one nation.