N. Bahr el Ghazal state recruits 200 new teachers

By Ayuel Chan

Education authorities in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State said they have recruited 200 new teachers in a recruitment drive that is aimed at enlisting 4000 teachers for both primary and secondary schools.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the Director General for state Ministry of Education Santino Bol Akot said the move was meant to salvage the state education system that has been rendered weak after about 200 teachers left the profession during Covid-19 lockdowns last year.

“We want to recruit about 4000 teachers for both primary and secondary schools in the area and we are looking for people with degrees or Diplomas only but due to budget constrains, we will start with this 200,” MrAkot said.

“The Covid-19 global pandemic has gravely affected the education system worldwide and South Sudan or Northern Bahr el Ghazal in particular is not an exception,” he said.

“Our teaching calendar has been affected so much that we have not been able to start and finish at the right time since the lock downs began but we are trying hard to enable students complete their studies.”

Teaching profession is one of the least paying professions with government employed educators earning as little as SSP 1200 or 5 United State dollars, according to UNICEF, a salary which at times comes after three months.

MrAkotsaid the state government plans to motivate the new teachers using resources mobilized in the state to complement their salaries that come from the national government.

“Using the resources collected from the State revenue, they will be paid well and motivated to continue with the profession,” he said.

The state official said the recent attacks in Aweil East County by Misseriya militia have left schools burned to ashes, one head teacher dead and displaced many learners with their communities after the attackers killed about 24 people.

“Schools in Machar Akoon and the nearby villages have closed due to fear of another attack and there is a lack of enough teachers to provide a learning environment for those that have been displaced,” he said, stressing that security has been beefed up along the border with Sudan to deter further attacks by the Sudanese nomadic Misseriya tribe.