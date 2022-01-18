N. Bahr El Ghazal dismisses reports of renewed attacks by Sudanese militia

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

Northern Bahr el Ghazal state, which borders Sudan, has dismissed reports of fresh attacks on areas within the South Sudan territory by an unidentified armed group from Sudan.

In a letter dated January 16, 2022, the state minister of information, Willaim Anyuon Kuol said recent rumours that circulated on social media alleging attacks were not true and that, the border region remains calm.

“Around 2:00 am, there have been rumours circulating about suspected attacks on our territory by an unidentified armed group from Sudan, we would like to inform our public and everyone concerned that the situation at our border is calm, no attack nor any heavy machine gun-shots on our sites,” read part of the press release seen by Juba Monitor.

The state official also dismissed reports of heavy gunfire being heard inside South Sudan’s side of the border. He said the sound of gunfire came from the Sudanese side of the border.

“The situation along the borderline of Northern Bahr El Ghazal state is confirmed normal and stable up to date,” the statement added.

Sudanese Misseriya tribesmen recently launched a series of attacks in Aweil West County, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State killing up to 24 people and torched villages to ashes.

The attacks prompted the state government to close the western border with Sudan until the dispute is resolved.

The three border communities of Dinka Malual, Rezigat and the Misseriya nomads have been in conflict for years often over grazing rights and revenge.

Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi Akol recently said the Juba government will engage authorities in the border areas to find an amicable solution to the conflict.