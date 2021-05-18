My salutary opinion to SPLA veterans

By Malek Arol Dhieu

My first salutation goes to heroes and heroines who are assumed to have not died (heroes never die) but visited ancestors to seek peace and nice rest. Among them is the champion and father of the nation, late Dr. John Garang de Mabior Atem, the decisive and patriotic revolutionist whose revolutionary vision disentangled South Sudanese from the chains of oppression, discrimination, slave trade and other forms of inhumanity. His polite policies and leadership attracted sons and daughters of South Sudan to join him in the bush to fight for liberation. My second salutation goes to wounded heroes and heroines whose natural appearances were disfigured in the course of the struggle, and who now suffer the dark part of their struggle, negligence and segregation by uninjured veterans and people who came yesterday not knowing the sacrificial decision they took to join SPLA. Had it not been them the invaders who found South Sudan a sanctuary place to live in would not have unwillingly left. My third salutation goes to the super extra veteran, the very person who participated in the selection and merging of the 4 alphabetical letters that formed the SPLM and its military wing “the SPLA” in 1983, the Commander-In- Chief of the SPLA, now the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces and President of the Republic of South Sudan, H.E Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit and all his cabinet members who are themselves more or less veterans. The day is also of central importance to the SPLA Red Army Foundation who were the energetic young fighters who fought nail and tooth to make sure they brought freedom to their people. This year’s celebration marks the 38th anniversary of the SPLA since its birth in 1983. It is the day the living veterans have a mixture of remembrances, recalling both their successful struggle with ups and downs and their dear friends and loved ones they lost in the course of the liberation movement; therefore, it is the day to celebrate despite its tragedies. The SPLA had commonality during the liberation struggle i.e., it used, within zero hour, to reach unanimity which led to its success in the dark days of the struggle compared to today when it no longer resists splitting influences. The SPLA deserves honor and respect for it has brought independence through martyrs whose blood cemented our national foundation. On such a historic day, hierarchies flatten so that ordinary people like us talk and have their views considered on how to pay back and transform the SSPDF in to an army that wears a blue helmet in countries at wars as a peace-keeping force. Paying the SPLA back does not only mean increasing its salary but also baptizing it in the name of independence, education and service delivery so that it completely undergoes a conformational change including its nails and skin to become a national patriotic army that does the interest of the nation and not individuals. After undergoing numerous educational trainings to believe solely in defense, then there comes the increment and regularization of its salary to make sure a few soldiers of little perseverance who, after 2 months of no salary, take their guns and loot other people’s properties for survival. Another concern of equal significance is that, the SSPDF remain the city pedestrians of all times, making them experience no change with the time they long spent footing in the bush. They are like other workers that are rushed to their places of work, thus the SSPDF administration should increase its capacity to avail more SSPDF vehicles to collect and disperse soldiers on duty to and fro. Finally, the enemies of instinct to do good continue spreading fake rumors that the SPLA has lost its vision, take it from me that it has not yet lost its vision, these strays from the visionary path are brought intentionally by impatience of those who claim to have godly leadership but believe me, it will kick the bucket if you make a model mistake to loan it like a football player.

The author is a medical student, University of Juba

He can be reached at malengaroldit@gmail.com or +211922332811.