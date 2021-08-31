My Biggest Fear and My Greatest Hope

Robin SABAN UPF Peace Ambassador. robinsaban@hotmail.com

“My biggest fear is that the international community will come into force with what they think is the solution and force it on the people by force, because they are mighty, and that thing will not solve the problem.

My greatest hope is that the international community will turn their might into supporting the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement,”Said the president of the Republic of South Sudan His Excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit.

I came across an interview shown by Kenyan Citizen TV on July 7th, 2021 given by Jeff Koinange with the President of the Republic of South Sudan in his office on the 10th anniversary of the Independence Day celebrations. I have watched the President in several other interviews in the past, but this interview was completely different.

I watched theinterview several times and each time I have seen a very different side of the President. If anybody wants to watch it, the link isbelow; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MtlbKLHycIE

The first and most impressive thing I observed was when the President walked into the room and said to Mr. Jeff Koinange in a humble manner, “I am sorry that I am late. I come late.”

Maybe he said it to be politically correct, or maybe simply because he wanted to acknowledge the fact that he was late.

Yes, this may be true, but one thing that cannot be ignored is the way he did it. The way the President presented himself was humble, showing that his attitude had not been influencedby the power of being a President. He showed a caring person for his people.

I was watching a man to whom nothing matters morein his life than to see that his country does not fall back into civil war again and reverseinto another chaotic situation.

He knows all the problems of his country as well as the solutions and he knows the root causes of the problems, how they are created and for what reasons. Anyone may rightly say, “So, if he knows all of this, why can’t he solve it”.

It’s not as simple as it sounds to solve complex issues even when the solutions may be relatively simple. Sometimes knowing the source of the problems is not enough to solve the problems. You need to have so many elements in place,both nationally and internationally, so that as a combined unity, the problems can be solved one at a time in the interests of all the involved parties. Only like this can the citizens of the Republic of South Sudan benefit.

The tone of the Presidents’ voice was soft but not weak. His determination to solve the issues is there and I am sure he will succeed. He has a road map to solve the problems.

In his interview, the President touched upon some very important issues and said that he wanted to see solutions to the current problems. National unity will show the international community that the South Sudanese are united despite the current problems. He said that the reason why his country was not celebrating Independence Daywas because the sanctions hurt his people, the covid-19 pandemic situation andhe didn’t want to disappoint them by prioritizing a big celebration event.

The reporter said “Why not just walk away. You’ve done your bit. Walk away. Retire”.

President Salva Kiir Mayarditstated in this interview that, in the past, a social media rumor about him reported that he was dead. This rumor created chaos in Jubaand people ran away fearing that it would bring full blast violence again. He then went on to say that he went out and rode in anopen top car through Juba to show people that he was alive and that no one should be worried.



The president says; “if there is another war, it will not be good. But I hope it doesn’t happen”.

When the reporter pointed to the pictures on the wall of Dr. John Garang and said, “Dr. John Garang is not happy the way his country turned out”.

President Salva Kiir Mayardit said, “Nobody is happy. We who are alive are not happy.”

What I saw in the interview was a strong man with a very gentle soul deep down inside, who carries pride for his country and is asking for help, first from the South Sudanese themselves and then from the international community, to give the South Sudanese government room to implement the revitalized peace agreement.



When your national resources become a curse instead of a blessing, you need to have alternative ways of dealing withyour business and domestic affairs,also withinthe international community.

Despite all the problems, the progress should not stop and it should move forward. This progress and the development initiatives will create hope and a road to prosperity.



The problems of South Sudan can only be solved by the South Sudanese people themselves and in their own way. That must be respected. Co-existence is the most important factor for building peaceful communities in South Sudan.



President Salva Kiir Mayardit, the 5 vice-presidents, the government officials in South Sudan and all the Ambassadors abroad are working hard to implement the revitalized peace agreement and at the same time to speed up the development projects in South Sudan.

I truly hope that the message of the President reaches the international community and his greatest hope becomes a reality rather than his biggest fear.

